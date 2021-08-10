RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 176.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

