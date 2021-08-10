RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

