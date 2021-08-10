Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $220.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXON. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.37 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

