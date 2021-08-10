Robert W. Pittman Purchases 47,984 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. 43,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

