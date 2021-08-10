Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RCKT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,805. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.