Rocket Pool Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $16.98 or 0.00037054 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $174.51 million and $1.83 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

