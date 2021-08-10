Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $16.98 or 0.00037054 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $174.51 million and $1.83 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

