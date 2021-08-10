Rosenblatt Securities Increases Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $80.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

