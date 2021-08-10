Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

