Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $236.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

