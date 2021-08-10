Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.