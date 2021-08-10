Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.