Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

CMI opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.