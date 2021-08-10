Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

PNW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

