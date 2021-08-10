Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,903 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $548,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.