Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,957 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

