Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC restated an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.46.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.73 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.