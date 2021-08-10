Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $34.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

