Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.49 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,179 shares of company stock worth $2,946,704 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

