Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.52 Million Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 143.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPGY. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $97,064,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $24,028,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 538.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 100,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 286,986 shares of company stock worth $3,828,886 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE TPGY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

