Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$168.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated a na rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$157.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$151.35. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$161.11. The company has a market cap of C$41.03 billion and a PE ratio of 149.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

