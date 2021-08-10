Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

