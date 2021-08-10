Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $21.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CarParts.com by 790.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.