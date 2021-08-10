Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $200.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Fiverr International stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 68.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

