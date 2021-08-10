RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.35 Million

Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $219.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.10 million and the highest is $233.50 million. RPC reported sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $808.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $953.83 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $821.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock worth $9,350,690. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

