RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.82 on Monday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

