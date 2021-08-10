salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. 4,366,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 474.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.1% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.