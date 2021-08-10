SALT Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. SALT has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $36,119.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

