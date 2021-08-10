Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 420,239 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,985,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 72.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $654,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.