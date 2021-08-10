Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $461,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

