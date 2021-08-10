Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $203,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,014 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

