Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

