Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.85 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.83.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

