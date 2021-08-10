Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.20. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.