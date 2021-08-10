Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 3,169 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

