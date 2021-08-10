Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,586 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.