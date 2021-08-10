Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

