Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

