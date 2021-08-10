Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 16,660 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,660 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $640,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $22,538,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $22,126,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

