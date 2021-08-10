Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 18,151 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

