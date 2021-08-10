Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 23,031 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 109.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

