Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 175.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

GRBK stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

