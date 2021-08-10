Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

