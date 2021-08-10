Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,382 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

