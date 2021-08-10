Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 599,192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.