Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $845,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

LYV stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

