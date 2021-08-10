Schrödinger (SDGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -366.65 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 906,030 shares of company stock valued at $66,200,972 in the last 90 days.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

