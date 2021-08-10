SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

