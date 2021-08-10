Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,056.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.69. Seaboard has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,390.50.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.