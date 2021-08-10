Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kennametal by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

